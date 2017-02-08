Five Fighters Who Desperately Need To Win At UFC 208

UFC 208 may not be the most anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) card in recent memory, but it certainly serves as a pivotal one for some of the fighters competing on it.

The event, which takes place this Saturday night (Feb. 11, 2017) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is set to be headlined by an inaugural women’s featherweight title match between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and decorated Muay Thai fighter Germaine de Randamie. The co-main event will play host to a middleweight bout between No. 7-ranked former longtime divisional kingpin Anderson Silva and No. 8-ranked Derek Brunson. That isn’t all, however, as there are some other important fights scattered across the card as well.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five fighters in desperate need of a win at UFC 208:

Holly Holm

Former multi-time boxing world champion Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm has made quite a name for herself in the sport of mixed martial arts, most notably for being the woman to dethrone former longtime 135-pound queen Ronda Rousey with a brutal stoppage victory at Nov. 2015’s UFC 193 from Australia.

Since that shocking win, however, Holm has dropped back-to-back bouts, surrendering the title via fifth-round submission to Miesha Tate at March 2016’s UFC 196 and dropping a decision to No. 1-ranked bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko last July.

While de Randamie is an accomplished Muay Thai fighter, she hasn’t quite gained that same recognition within the sport of mixed martial arts yet, although her skills speak for themselves. Holm is undoubtedly facing a tough test, and another loss could prove detrimental to her career.

Not only would it mark her third straight inside the Octagon, but it may lead many to label her a one-hit wonder.