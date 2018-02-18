Jon Jones Goes Off With Another Incendiary Callout

Awaiting the results of his February 27 hearing before the CSAC for alleged steroid use, troubled former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones appears to be ramping up a social media campaign against his doubters.

He recently tweeted to his haters that his greatness was “blamed on things they would simply never understand” before telling them to “suck one,” and now he’s back with another callout of those who would pile on his latest of many falls.

With his manager stating there is a “95 percent chance” “Bones” still fights in 2018 if USADA is a respectable organization, Jones appears rather cocksure that he will return, and soon. He posted another message on Instagram insisting he wasn’t on steroids with some more foul language.

Just whom he is calling a “p***y” is unclear at this point, or if it is directed at an overall group of people who accused him of using steroids and/or performance-enhancing drugs – of which he’s failed for twice already during the USADA era.

Jone tested positive for anabolic steroid Turinabol during his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier last July, resulting in his original third-round knockout of his rival “DC” being overturned to a no contest.

As protocol states, Jones denied using steroids like every fighter who has failed a drug test has, similar to how he did when he was caught using clompihene and Letrozol prior to his scheduled UFC 200 rematch with Cormier. For what it’s worth, there are some odd inconsistencies with the timing of Jones’ failure being that it was after the UFC 214 weigh-ins and that he had passed all his many other tests for the fight in addition to passing a polygraph test.

We’ll see what all that amounts to on February 27. From the looks of things in “Bones'” corner, however, he believes he’ll be back for his latest comeback soon.

