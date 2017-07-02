UFC 213 Countdown Full Videos

Following a week off, the UFC rolls head-on into their packed summer event schedule with next weekend’s (Sat., July 8, 2017) UFC 213 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, surging women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will take on top contender Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch of their initial UFC 196 meeting where “The Lioness” emerged with a close decision victory to earn a bout with then-champion Miesha Tate. Nunes won that bout by shockingly dominating Tate, and then finished off the early stateswomen of the UFC’s initial foray into women’s MMA by running through former dominant champion Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds at last December’s UFC 207.

“Bullet” has racked up quite the impressive record of her own in the octagon, getting back in the win column by soundly defeating the woman who singlehandedly changed the trajectory of the UFC women’s landscape in Holly Holm at UFC on FOX 20 before submitting previously streaking contender Julianna Pena with a picture-perfect armbar at UFC on FOX 23 in January.

The rematch between the two best 135-pound women in MMA figures to be a closely-contested affair that reflects the purest look at MMA, and the UFC for that matter, with a surging champion taking on the clear top contender, and a rival to boot, in the main bout of UFC 213. Watch the full UFC 213 Countdown video for Nunes vs. Shevchenko II right here:

In the co-main, arguably the two best middleweights in the world will face off when Yoel Romero meets Robert Whittaker for the interim championship with champion Michael Bisping doing exactly the opposite of what the main event represents, at least according to many UFC fans.

“The Count” has been out of action since having knee surgery following a close decision win over then No. 14-ranked – and retiring – MMA legend Dan Henderson at UFC 204 last October, and even though he needs to heal up, he continues to chase a huge payday in the form of a title fight versus all-time great Georges St-Pierre, who has never fought at 185 pounds in his historic career.

With Bisping picking and choosing his fights, the surging Romero, who’s knocked off Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, and Tim Kennedy during a seven-fight win streak in the octagon, will battle a man whom many feel has the most momentum at 185 pounds in TUF: The Smashes winner Whittaker, who knocked out Souza and Derek Brunson to storm into title contender status. Watch the full Countdown video for the anticipated co-headliner right here: