Quote: Conor McGregor Will 100-Percent KO Floyd Mayweather

After months and months of speculation, it was finally announced last week that former pound-for-pound king and former five division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather would be coming out of retirement to take on reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bout will be 12 rounds and it will be contested at 154 pounds.

In the Octagon, McGregor is most known for his striking, and to be more specific, the power in which he possesses in his hands. Due to the fact that he has never competed in a professional boxing match, however, many are giving McGregor a slim chance against Mayweather, a man many consider to be the best boxer of his generation. In fact, some have argued that McGregor will have difficulty even landing on “Money”, a defensive genius.

One man, however, is convinced that the Irishman will knockout Mayweather. Recently speaking on the topic, Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace and McGregor teammate Dillon Danis, who has quickly become one of the most outspoken voices in combat sports, said that McGregor will ‘100-percent’ finish Mayweather:

“I don’t think he’ll hang with him, I think he will knock him out, 100-percent. It will be a bit more dragged out (than one round), Mayweather is a bit more better at avoiding the shots (than Jose Aldo), so I think maybe under six,” Danis told TMZ Sports.

This is certainly a bold claim, as Mayweather possesses a perfect 49-0 professional record. Not only has he never been defeated or knocked out, but “Money” has never been knocked down, nor has he ever seriously been hurt inside the squared circle, so it’d be hard to imagine a fighter making his professional debut knocking him out.

Anything can happen in a fight, however, and McGregor, as always, is highly confident in his chances. The “Notorious” one hasn’t competed since last November when he brutally knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 from the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City to become the promotion’s lightweight champion. Since then, he has been out of action due to the birth of his first child, but he has also spent much of his time over the last few months campaigning for this fight against Mayweather.

“Money”, on the other hand, hasn’t stepped into the ring since Sept. 2015 when he scored a dominant one-sided decision victory over Andre Berto. He announced his retirement after the bout, but made it clear earlier this year that he would be willing to come out of retirement, but only to fight McGregor.

What do you make of Danis’ comments?