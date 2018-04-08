Floyd Mayweather Takes Shot At Conor McGregor Over Bus Attack

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is eyeing at least one more fight.

Although most fight fans would think it would be in a boxing ring, he is looking to make a transition to the MMA world and has been teasing it for months now.

He has already gone on record by saying that he plans to submit the paperwork to get an MMA license, which will likely be in Nevada.

It sounds a bit crazy for him to be talking about a transition from boxing to MMA at this stage of his life.

Keep in mind that he has no MMA experience and would likely get beat down by any fighter under the UFC banner due to the fact that he has a complete lack of ground skills.

During Saturday’s Showtime broadcast of Lara vs. Hurd, Mayweather stated that he’s considering one more fight and that it would only be in the UFC.

“Retirement has been great, but as you know and everyone knows, I go in retirement, and I come back,” said Mayweather (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the octagon.” “Al Haymon says no,” Mayweather. “I spoke with Showtime, (and) I spoke with CBS. If I do come back, Showtime and CBS has to be involved.” “You got to talk to Showtime (and) CBS,” he said. “The money is going to be crazy. I can do whatever I want to do. I’m Floyd Mayweather.”

It’s been well documented that Conor McGregor and several members of his entourage decided it was a good idea to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York on Thursday and started throwing trash cans, chairs, barricades and other items at the buses that had fighters on it who were competing at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

McGregor was trying to get to Khabib Nurmagomedov after mixing up words with one of McGregor’s training partner.