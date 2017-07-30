Five Huge Fights To Make After UFC 214

Heading into last night (July 29, 2017), UFC 214 was being billed as the biggest mixed martial arts card of the year, and it certainly lived up to the expectations that had been set for it.

In the main event of the evening, Jon Jones made a triumphant return to action to reclaim the light heavyweight title he had never technically lost with a brutal third-round stoppage victory over bitter rival Daniel Cormier.

The co-main event of the evening featured a welterweight title fight between champion Tyron Woodley and jiu-jitsu ace Demian Maia, and while the fans weren’t all too pleased with the bout, Woodley retained his title via unanimous decision. Also on the main card, Cris Cyborg stopped Tonya Evinger in the third round of their featherweight title fight.

With the event now in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look ahead at five fights to make after UFC 214:

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II

Prior to his rematch with Cormier, Jones had only competed once over the last two-and-a-half years due to a plethora of legal and personal issues. It now appears as if those issues are behind him, however, and with the victory over Cormier, Jones can once again trek forward as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

While “Bones” has come dangerously close to cleaning out the 205-pound division, he does indeed still have some unfinished business with No. 2-ranked Alexander Gustafsson, and there’s no better time than now to book the rematch between the two.

Jones and Gustafsson first met at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013 and the bout turned out to be the very best light heavyweight title fight in UFC history. “The Mauler” pushed Jones to his limits, and some still feel as if Gustafsson should’ve been named the victor.

Gustafsson has scored back-to-back victories over Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, and in the shallow light heavyweight division, he is undoubtedly the rightful No. 1-contender.

It’s time to settle the score.