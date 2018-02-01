Fabricio Werdum Headlines UFC London

It may not be Michael Bisping’s retirement fight, but March 17’s UFC Fight Night 127 from the O2 Arena in London, England, has its headliner.

News came today that former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will face rising No. 7 contender Alexander Volkov in the main event of the St. Paddy’s Day card.

No. 3-ranked Werdum had been campaigning for the next shot at current champ Stipe Miocic, the man who took the belt from him at May 2016’s UFC 198, but with the Cleveland-based firefighter taking on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of July’s UFC 226, “Vai Cavalo” needed a dance partner, and he’s apparently got one in streaking Russian Volkov.

Volkov has won three straight fights in the UFC and five overall, with his most recent a third-round stoppage of Stefan Struve in the main event of last September’s UFC Fight Night 115. He hasn’t faced competition on the level of Werdum in the octagon yet, however.

The decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion has won two straight over Marcin Tybura and Walt Harris, and still rates as one of the best heavyweights in MMA. A win over Volkov most likely won’t do much for his ranking, but it would hold his place in the queue and perhaps get him a title shot at some point down the line.

A Volkov win, meanwhile, would give him a significant jump in the rankings while facilitating a new contender for the shallow, stagnant heavyweight division, something they haven’t really seen outside of recent title challenger Francis Ngannou for several years.

Will the hulking Russian score the upset in London?