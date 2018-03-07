Darren Till Calls Out Former Champion For UFC 224

Top prospect and rising contender Darren Till is making a name for himself in the welterweight division.

Now, after taking time off after a breakout performance in his latest fight, he is finally ready to return to action. The welterweight star hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since his big win over former title contender Donald Cerrone.

Till has been on the sidelines while he dealt with a recent battle with sinusitis earlier this year. In a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, he noted that he is looking to fight in the spring.

He actually has a fighter in mind as his next possible opponent and even a date and location. He wants to fight former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 224.

“Just because of his fan base there,” Till said, “and I’ve obviously lived there. I’ve got a lot of fans there, and I can speak the language. It would be a good sell in Brazil, if he’s willing to do it. I know he’s waiting for [Tyron] Woodley but Woodley doesn’t seem to want to come back.”

The UFC 224 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, May 12 in Rio de Janeiro.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Even though there have been many who have spoken highly of Till, he has yet to fight in America.

“The Americans need to see the new breed,” he said.

Till doesn’t appear to be too picky about who’s next. Now, he’s just ready to resume his rise up the welterweight rankings.

He also noted that he would like to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio, Kamaru Usman or Stephen Thompson in the near future.