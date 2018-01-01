Conor McGregor Responds To Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has finally broken his silence on two UFC stars calling him out for a title fight.

Those stars are interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It’s been well documented that Ferguson let everyone know his take on Nurmagomedov scoring a ruthlessly dominant win over Edison Barboza in the co-main event of the PPV portion of UFC 219.

This was after Nurmagomedov went on record by saying that he wanted to fight both Ferguson and McGregor in the same night.

Ferguson captured the interim UFC lightweight title in October with a third-round submission over Kevin Lee at UFC 216.

McGregor, who won the UFC lightweight title in November of 2016 with a second-round knockout of Eddie Alvarez, has not competed in the Octagon since UFC 205. Instead, he took part in his professional boxing debut in a blockbuster contest against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor lost to Mayweather via 10th round TKO.

McGregor took to his official Twitter account to respond to these fighters. He wrote the following:

“That Dagestani was dog shit the other night you’s are all nuts. Game full of sloppy bums asking to be slept. Pay me my worth and Kings back. Truly truly truly get on your fucking knees and beg me. Otherwise I don’t give a bollox. My whiskey is out this year and thats Diddy bread. And that’s Diddy bread on top of already Diddy bread. Now get your Diddy’s out and beg.”

