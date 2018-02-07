Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather In Talks For Huge Money UFC Rematch

Talks of a rematch between Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor are ongoing.

The first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.

As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome. He made it clear by admitting that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp.

Boxing journalist Gareth A Davies is reporting that this fight wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon. Rumors about a potential rematch between these fighters have been making the rounds as of late.

Davies told TalkSport’s Jim White that his sources say the negotiations are taking place:

“My soundings are that there are a lot of talks going on in the background, there are a lot of talks around people with Mayweather. “There are a lot of talks about him potentially having an MMA fight with Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor had no chance in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. People will tune in to see Mayweather get stopped by Conor McGregor, and it won’t affect his boxing record.”

A total of $500 million is on the line for this fight as it’s expected to make big money. Davies believes that the enormous payday potentially could make this fight a reality. If it is booked then there’s a good chance that this fight would break MMA’s pay-per-view records.

“I think it’s going to happen, and I think it will be a three-, four-, five-hundred million dollar fight again.”

McGregor has made it clear in previous interviews that he wants the rematch to happen. The UFC lightweight champion hasn’t competed under the UFC banner since UFC 205 when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the title.

If you recall, leading into their first bout, Mayweather stated that this would serve as his retirement fight, which would leave him with a perfect 50-0 pro-boxing record. If this fight does happen then it wouldn’t impact his boxing record but rather his MMA record.