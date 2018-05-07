Colby Covington Sounds Off On ‘Coked-Up Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has made nearly every big name in mixed martial arts his target as of late.

And now he’s focused on the biggest name out there.

Heading into his interim title fight versus Rafael dos Anjos at June 9’s UFC 225 from Chicago, Covington clapped back at the circling suggestions that he was simply copying former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor’s style in an interview with BJ Penn Radio, and to no surprise, he claimed he was here to be his own unique supervillain – not to make friends:

“People, they wanna say I’m mimicking McGregor, I’m mimicking Chael Sonnen. I’m not trying to be anything like them. Does it look like I’m trying to get followers or I’m trying to get fans? I don’t care. I’m not trying to make people happy. I don’t care. You’re gonna be mad, but you will tune in to see me fight ’cause you wanna see me lose. At the end of the day, all these people that wanna say I’m trying to mimic another person, no. I’m unique in my own way. No one’s ever done and went the route I’ve went, full supervillain here.”

Covington then went full-on “Chaos” on McGregor, claiming he used a certain substance. The top-ranked welterweight recently offered to bring McGregor in for his assault charges stemming from his April 5 bus attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov and others in Brooklyn, New York, an over-the-top outburst Covington claims McGregor only did to get back the headlines he was stealing from him:

“He’s a coked-up little Leprechaun. He’s making stupid mistakes, but the thing is, Jason, is that he noticed that King Colby was in the media a lot and in the headlines, and he was losing attention, so he was just trying to steal the headlines back. But at the end of the day, as soon as I put out my tweet that King Colby the bounty hunter was looking for him, he turned himself in. He knows he didn’t wanna get his hands dirty with me.”

Regardless of if he admits he’s copying notorious trash talkers like McGregor and Sonnen, however, he is, just as they built upon the legacies of prominent combat sports smack talkers before them.

It’s a big part of the fight game, and Covington is fully embracing the role of heel to wildly successful results, something that almost assuredly propelled him to title contention much faster than playing a babyface role would have.

Saying he’s stealing McGregor’s headlines is a bit of a stretch, of course, but that’s how he’s gotten this far, so no need to stop now. After so many callouts and so much smack, the pressure’s now on Covington to win the title versus the surging ‘RDA’ in Chicago next month.

If he can back it up, look out.