Coach: Daniel Cormier ‘Could’ Fight For Heavyweight Title

Daniel Cormier is currently preparing to defend his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event of UFC 220 on Jan. 20 in Boston. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and red hot contender Francis Ngannou.

Although he likely only has a few fights left in his career, it appears as if a return to heavyweight isn’t out of the question for Cormier. In fact, his longtime head coach, Javier Mendez, recently said that “DC” ‘could’ fight for the heavyweight title, although that decision would be made between Cormier and teammate Cain Velasquez, a former heavyweight titleholder:

“That’s not far-fetched. It really isn’t, because that could be something that could happen,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “But it would be between DC and Cain, they would make that decision jointly together.”

Velasquez hasn’t competed since UFC 200 in July 2016, but it’s expected that he’ll return next year. According to Mendez, the respect that “DC” has for Velasquez would play a huge role in deciding whether or not to move up in weight:

“With everything DC is, he’s a team player,” Mendez said of his fighter. “And DC, remember you guys, DC was a great heavyweight and he dropped to light heavyweight not because he had to drop, because of respect for Cain. That’s the only reason why he dropped, because of respect for Cain, not because he couldn’t get that title at heavyweight. No, it’s his respect for Cain, it’s the only reason DC dropped.”

“So being that that’s the case, you have to understand, anything that happens, it’s going to be between those two guys respectfully, because that’s the kind of person DC is, and a lot of people do not ever give that man the credit he deserves.”

Would you like to Cormier attempt to win heavyweight gold?