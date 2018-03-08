Coach Believes St-Pierre vs. McGregor Would Be ‘Biggest Fight In History’

The coach of former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre wants to see him step into the Octagon one more time to fight.

St-Pierre returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title as he is dealing with colitis.

The biggest question this year is if GSP will fight again and if that does actually happen, who would the UFC book him against. That question remains to be seen.

GSP coach Firas Zahabi has an opponent in mind and it’s a big name. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor would be a great opponent for St-Pierre according to his coach who spoke about the potential super-fight during a recent interview with FightHub TV.

Zahabi believes if the UFC booked this fight then it would be bigger than McGregor’s boxing bout with former champion Floyd Mayweather.

“[They’re] two huge names,” Zahabi said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I would love the fight to happen. I don’t think it’s gonna happen. I think the size difference and Conor’s gotta defend the belt sooner or later. They can’t fight for a middleweight title, that would be considered crazy. “I think it would just be a megafight that the fans want to see. It would just be a super-megafight that everybody in the world would want to see. I think it would be a bigger fight than Mayweather-McGregor. I think it would be the biggest fight in history and everybody would for sure want to see it. I don’t make the fights, but if I did, that would be one I’d make.”

McGregor is known to have a dangerous left hand. Obviously, GSP would have to be on the defense of that and look for it in the potential fight.

However, Zahabi has confidence that GSP would be “too smart” to get hit by that left of McGregor.