Cain Velasquez Reacts To Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

By
Tom Niston
-
15
Photo: Andrew Richardson for USA TODAY Sports

The mixed martial arts world was handed one of the biggest fights of the year yesterday when the UFC announced record-setting heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic would be taking on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at July 7’s UFC 226 from Las Vegas after the two squared off as opposing coaches on TUF 27.

The champion vs. champion superfight had been hinted at, especially by UFC president Dana White, following Miocic and Cormier’s dominant wins at last weekend’s (Sat., January 20, 2018) UFC 220 from Boston, yet the talk was seemingly shut down by “DC,” who said that he would rather his good friend and teammate Cain Velasquez get the next shot at Miocic, even going as far as to admit he ‘can’t beat’ Velasquez.

Something changed very quickly, however, and in a sense, the outcome is much better than giving Velasquez an immediate title shot after back-to-back two-years periods of inactivity. There’s no doubt whatsoever that he’s one of the best heavyweights in MMA when healthy – the problem is he’s rarely healthy and the UFC may not have wanted to risk another title fight on his name only to see it fall apart.

He’s been rumored to be training like a madman and nearing his return, something Cormier himself has discussed of late. The former champ addressed the scene himself on social media, confirming he would be in the gym every day to help Cormier, but that’s when the comradery seemed to take a turn.

Check out what Velasquez said might unfold:

It’s surprising to hear Velasquez say things could ‘get interesting,’  suggesting Cormier may end up fighting his longtime training partner for the heavyweight title.

But it would have to be in Cormier’s most likely final fight, as the 38-year-old 205-pound champion recently set a date of March 2019 for his retirement from MMA. “DC” has also repeatedly stated he would not fight his AKA ‘brothers’ Velasquez and Luke Rockhold.

Despite his support for his friend, Velasquez has at least somewhat different of a view on the situation, however. Could they end up squaring off in a massive superfight themselves?

  • Shock Wave

    After Stipe crumples up DC, he’s gonna wreck Cain… if Cain is healthy lol

    • Murderous1

      Yes he will KO DC but I really want to see him fight Cain

      • RayFromDa Bay

        Hope y’all not giving DC a chance because Stipe beat a one dimensional fighter with an empty gas tank?
        I’m no DC fan but his wrestling, his tank & his ground & pound game is relentless. Put your money on DC the underdog…i will!

        • Draven

          DC only fought one dimensional heavyweights whereas Miocic murked Werdum, Overeem, JDS & Arlovski all in the first round back to back and wrecked Hunt and Ngannou, who were monsters that fans expected them to run the Stipe.

          • RayFromDa Bay

            Everybody except slow ass Werdum is 1 dimensional! Listen to me kiddo I’m really good at making money on these fights, DC ground and pound game will be too much for dude!

          • Draven

            Lol at Overeem being one dimensional haha.

            I don’t care how good you are at making money, Miocic will be giving Cormier another reason to cry like a wet blanket. Miocic beat the best heavyweights whereas Cormier beat the ones who’re one dimensional.

    • RayFromDa Bay

      I made $150 betting on Stipe against African Cuz….. but dont get it twisted, DC gonna wash Ol boy!

      • Shock Wave

        What do Rampage and DC share at Heavyweight?
        The same shape, Round!

        DC is gonna get murked, badly

        • DG

          What HW Rampage doesn’t share with DC is his hand speed and wrestling skills. Not only was DC undefeated at HW, he was never even in a competitive fight. He might not win but you can’t reasonably write him off like that.

  • Nathan Dicks

    Cain needs to fight werdum and the winner gets the shot at Stipe or DC

    • RayFromDa Bay

      I’m about 86% sure it’s gonna be DC

  • Peter Dinklage

    Dc all day. Dc is still undefeated at heavyweight and he was tossing them around. His height is his weakness though. A 6’4 DC would have destroyed Jones.

    • Draven

      Barnett, Bigfoot, Mir & Nelson were all one dimensional compared to Overeem, Werdum and JDS whom were all top 5 that got smoked by Miocic. Even Miocic wrecked Nelson all three rounds with crisp striking.

  • JamesC

    Here is the thing. DC wins this.

    When i look at who DC has faced. He has faced guys who have the advantages of Stipe. AJ-power and striking, Gus – striking, power, speed, Cummins – pressure wrestling. Gus – height.

    OK when I look at who Stipe has faced. He has never faced anyone who brings pressure has better cardio than he does and who will actively look to take him down and strike.

    For that reason, I think DC beats Stipe by decision. the bad news for Stipe is that if he gets by DC for some reason. He will face a better version of DC in Cain

    • Draven

      Except Stipe smokes the light heavyweights DC faced.

      And besides, Miocic fought much better heavyweights when DC fought ones who were completely one dimensional. Miocic has got this one in the bag.

      Cain? He’s a thing of the past. His body is too broken down to be who he use to be.