Video: Watch Michael Chiesa & Kevin Lee’s Press Conference Brawl

Today’s UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference from UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas, featured a jam-packed lineup of the bouts that will headline a crowded summer schedule for the promotion.

Things got heated on one more than one occasion, with a ton of trash talk being unleashed between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, and Michael Johnson and the newly-signed Justin Gaethje, but the most heated exchange of the afternoon undoubtedly belonged to lightweights Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee, who will headline June 25’s UFC Fight Night 112 from Oklahoma City.

Chiesa shrugged off Lee’s brash smack talk initially, but he wouldn’t have it when “The Motown Phenom” brought his mom into the conversation for some unknown reason. A scuffle ensued, with a few shots thrown before security stepped in.

All in all, it added to a wild scene that should hopefully get excitement rolling for the second half of the year after what has been a dismal start to 2017. Watch a video of the press conference brawl here: