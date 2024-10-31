UFC star Alex Pereira teams up with Glover Teixeira for humanitarian fixing houses in Brazil

Sao Paulo favorite, Alex Pereira may be drawing links to another short-notice return at UFC 310 in December, however, the light heavyweight champion is more than interested in giving back to his communities in his native Brazil — particularly through philanthropic and humanitarian measures.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight gold holder and the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, featured just earlier this month in the main event of UFC 307 in his return to a happy hunting ground in Utah.

And successfully defending the light heavyweight title for the third time this year alone, Sao Paulo knockout ace added surging contender, Khalil Rountree to an ever-growing list of Octagon victims, with Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill also finding themselves on that chart this annum alone.

And today, following the exit of undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad from an end-of-year return to defend his title against the unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov, Alex Pereira has been reportedly approached regarding a potential grudge title fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 310 in December.

Alex Pereira plans philanthropic return to his native Brazil

Touching on the former two-weight champion’s meteoric rise to UFC superstardom, former light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira — a close friend and trainer of Pereira revealed his compatriot is just focused on giving back to his community in Brazil in humanitarian fashion.

“From the beginning when I came over here, he (Alex Pereira) loved the way I was helping people in Brazil, taking people grocery store,” Glover Teixeira said on the Overdogs Podcast. “He’s all like, ‘Oh, Glover, I wanna do this. You know? I wanna do that sometime.’ And he start doing after his first couple of fights in UFC. Of course, he’s growing now. Now he can do more, bigger, bigger things. A lot of trucks and different cities.

“Now he’s talking to me about like, ‘Hey, Glover, we gotta plan something to Brazil, we gotta fix some people’s house, man,'” Teixeira explained. “He goes like, ‘You say we go people’s houses, they don’t have a stove, they don’t have roof over the top of the kitchen, the bathroom is not, the toilet not even works. So let’s do something, so we can help some people there.’ Great guy.”