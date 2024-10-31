Former UFC Champion Germaine de Randamie Announces Retirement

After 25 years of competing for the biggest combat sports promotions around the world, Germaine de Randamie is hanging up her gloves.

The former UFC bantamweight champion announced on social media that she was officially retiring earlier than expected. ‘The Iron Lady’ went on to reveal that she had hoped to squeeze in one more fight before the end of 2024, but the UFC didn’t have a spot available.

“With so many mixed feelings I’m sharing this message with you guys,” de Randamie wrote on Instagram. “I definitely didn’t plan or envisioned/dreamed it this way, but hey it is what it is sometimes. I begged the UFC for 1 more fight. But it had to be this year. I promised myself I would retire from fighting December 31st, 2024. “Unfortunately, the UFC told me all cards are fully booked. That’s why I decided that the time is now. I really wished I could have walked the walk one more time. But I guess it was not meant to be. To many people to thank personally so thank you all for being a part of my journey. “Thank you for all the amazing memories. I’m forever grateful for all of them. Like I always say “DIE WITH MEMORIES, NOT DREAMS”

Germaine de Randamie was the UFC’s first-ever women’s featherweight champion

Originally, de Randamie was set to square off with Nora Cornolle in September, but she was forced to bow out of the bout after breaking her finger and fracturing her foot. Her last appearance inside the Octagon was in April when she came up short against Norma Dumont at a Fight Night card in Las Vegas.

She ends her mixed martial arts career going 7-3 under the UFC banner and 10-5 overall. Along the way, she became the promotion’s first-ever women’s featherweight champion via a unanimous decision victory over Holly Holm at UFC 208.

The following year, she was stripped of the title after refusing to defend it against Cris Cyborg over alleged PED use. ‘The Iron Lady’ returned to the bantamweight division shortly after where she earned wins against Raquel Pennington, Aspen Ladd, and Julianna Pena.

Before moving into MMA, de Randamie found success as a kickboxer, winning multiple world titles and setting the record for most consecutive wins by a female fighter.