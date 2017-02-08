Video: Conor McGregor Sharpening Up His Boxing Skills

Conor McGregor is ready for Floyd Mayweather.

The Irish UFC champ has heavily expressed interest in stepping into the squared circle with arguably the greatest boxer of all time, but is asking for the hefty price tag of $100 million to do so. Mayweather has stated that a boxing fight with McGregor is the only option that would lure him out of retirement, but doesn’t think ‘The Notorious One’s’ services are worth more that $15 million.

The UFC lightweight champion took to his Instagram account earlier today to show that he is sharpening his boxing skills in preparation for his potential throw down with ‘money’. Check it out:

Mayweather has not stepped into the boxing ring since 2015 win over Andre Berto, deciding to call it a career after the unanimous decision win that gave him his 49th consecutive victory. Many have been calling for Mayweather to come out of retirement for a big mega-fight in attempt to earn his 50th win, and who bigger of a name to box with than arguably the biggest star in combat sports today; Conor McGregor.

McGregor’s last Octagon appearance saw him make promotion history when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round of their main event meeting in Madison Square Garden to become the first ever UFC dual-weight champion. If McGregor is able to make history once again by defeating Mayweather inside of a boxing ring it would propel him into a whole new tier of superstardom unlike any other.

How do you think McGregor would fare in a boxing match with ‘Money’?