Video: Conor McGregor Lashes Out At Recording Fan

You’ve heard of the Stockton slap, well here’s the Dublin slap…

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is known for his larger-than-life character. Along with his talents in the octagon, McGregor has an extremely sharp tongue. During the pre-fight media obligations, ‘The Notorious’ uses his verbal skills to bash his opponents. Certainly in the case of Jose Aldo at UFC 194, this onslaught of trash talk can be very damaging. When Aldo came in swinging, his Irish foe was able to land an inch perfect counter. Following that success, although it didn’t work against Nate Diaz, McGregor used the same tactics on Eddie Alvarez.

The gift of the gab, it would seem, is a very effective fighting tool. Now he’s away from the octagon, we’ve seen very little fight-related appearances from McGregor. With a baby on the way, ‘The Notorious’ is reportedly taking 10 months off.

Dublin Slap

Appearing yesterday on ‘Sport Bible’s’ Facebook page, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor appeared to be in a bad mood. (Presumably) in his native Ireland, McGregor is approached by an iphone wielding fan. Just as the lad says ‘good to see you,’ his Irish idol lashes out and gives his phone a Dublin slap.

Watch as McGregor goes for the filming fan:

Fake or For Real?

Maybe for the first time since he’s found fame, McGregor has been somewhat brash with his fans. Or, alternatively, he’s just giving people something to talk about in his absence. Discussions about a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather recently resurfaced, but were quickly doused when ‘Money’ scoffed at Dana White’s offer. Until his impending return, fans will have to make do with watching McGregor in viral videos on Facebook, or in his Pegasus Cup Youtube appearances. In his absence, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fight for yet another interim belt at UFC 209.