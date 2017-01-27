UFC on FOX 23 Weigh-In Video & Results

UFC on FOX 23 hits Denver, Colorado this weekend for an evening of great fights. Heading in to this Saturday’s event, stories in the women’s bantamweight, welterweight and heavyweight division’s are stealing headlines. In the main event we see Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena poised for action. With a title shot against Amanda Nunes looming, expect to see the best of these budding prospects in Denver. Filling the co-main slot are Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal, and we can certainly expect a striking-heavy bonanza in this pairing.

‘Cowboy’ wants to make it five straight at welterweight, but Masvidal has plans to play spoiler, this is one to watch. Over to the 265-pound division, and rising prospect Francis Ngannou will battle former champion Andrei Arlovski. ‘Predator’ has been smashing his way through the competition, all the while building a growing fan base. Arlovski, although 37 and without a win in three, is a very experienced and dangerous foe. You can tune in to see the early weigh-in results throughout the morning, or check in at 7 PM ET for the traditional scales show.

Watch the Fight Night Denver official weigh-in on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Event: UFC on FOX 23: “Shevchenko vs. Pena”

Date: Sat., Jan. 28, 2017, on FOX

Location: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado

UFC on FOX 23 Main Event:

135 lbs.: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

FOX Main Card (8 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

FOX Sports 1 ‘Prelims’ (5 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling

155 lbs.: Li Jingliang vs. Bobby Nash

205 lbs.: Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson

185 lbs.: Eric Spicely vs. Alessio Di Chirico

205 lbs.: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Jeremy Kimball

UFC Fight Pass ‘Prelims’ (4 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Eric Shelton

155 lbs.: J.C. Cottrell vs. Jason Gonzalez