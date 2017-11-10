UFC Fight Night 120 Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night 120 is set to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez in a welterweight bout serves as the co-main event. Rounding out the six bout main card is Andrei Arlovski vs. Junior Albini in a heavyweight bout, Nate Marquardt vs. Cezar Ferreira in a middleweight bout, Raphael Assuncao vs. Matthew Lopez in a bantamweight bout and Joe Lauzon vs. Clay Guida in a lightweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 120 on Friday morning and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)
- Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)
- Matt Brown (155) vs. Diego Sanchez (170)
- Junior Albini () vs. Andrei Arlovski (265.5)
- Cezar Ferreira (185) vs. Nate Marquardt ()
- Raphael Assuncao (135.5) vs. Matthew Lopez ()
- Clay Guida (155) vs. Joe Lauzon ()
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- John Dodson (135.5) vs. Marlon Moraes (136)
- Viviane Pereira (114.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)
- Sage Northcutt (155.5) vs. Michel Quinones (155)
- Nina Ansaroff (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Court McGee (170) vs. Sean Strickland (169.5)
- Jake Collier (205.5) vs. Marcel Fortuna (205.5)
- Karl Roberson (184.5) vs. Darren Stewart (184)