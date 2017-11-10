UFC Fight Night 120 Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night 120 is set to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez in a welterweight bout serves as the co-main event. Rounding out the six bout main card is Andrei Arlovski vs. Junior Albini in a heavyweight bout, Nate Marquardt vs. Cezar Ferreira in a middleweight bout, Raphael Assuncao vs. Matthew Lopez in a bantamweight bout and Joe Lauzon vs. Clay Guida in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 120 on Friday morning and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

Matt Brown (155) vs. Diego Sanchez (170)

Junior Albini () vs. Andrei Arlovski (265.5)

Cezar Ferreira (185) vs. Nate Marquardt ()

Raphael Assuncao (135.5) vs. Matthew Lopez ()

Clay Guida (155) vs. Joe Lauzon ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

John Dodson (135.5) vs. Marlon Moraes (136)

Viviane Pereira (114.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

Sage Northcutt (155.5) vs. Michel Quinones (155)

Nina Ansaroff (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Court McGee (170) vs. Sean Strickland (169.5)

Jake Collier (205.5) vs. Marcel Fortuna (205.5)

Karl Roberson (184.5) vs. Darren Stewart (184)



