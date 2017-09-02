UFC Fight Night 115 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, September 2nd, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 115. Headlining the card are Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Darren Till vs. Bojan Velickovic closes the preliminary card on Fight Pass.

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Felipe Silva is next.

Michel Prazeres vs. Mads Burnell is next.

Rustam Khabilov vs. Desmond Green is next.

Francimar Barroso vs. Aleksandar Rakic is next.

Mike Santiago vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov is next.

Bojan Mihajlovic vs. Abdul-Kerim Edilov is next.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Thibault Gouti vs. Andrew Holbrook.

Here are the results:

