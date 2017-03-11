UFC Fight Night 106 Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. March 11, 2017) the UFC returns to Fortaleza, Brazil for a great night of fights.

In our main event of the evening former light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort takes on the young up-and-coming welterweight title-challenger Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout. The card will be co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) legend and former UFC light heavyweight champ Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, and 31-year-old veteran Gian Villante.

You can checkout the full fight card, along with start times and how to watch, here below:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Vitor Belfort (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Gian Villante (206)

Lightweight: Edson Barboza (155) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

Flyweight: Ray Borg (126) vs. Jussier Formiga (126)

Women’s bantamweight: Bethe Correia (136) vs. Marion Reneau (135)

Welterweight: Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Kevin Lee (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

Welterweight: Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Davi Ramos (170)

Bantamweight: Joe Soto (135) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Lightweight: Josh Burkman (156) vs. Michel Prazeres (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Rony Jason (146) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)

Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha (185) vs. Garreth McLellan (184)

How to watch:

Make sure to keep it locked here at LowKick for the best live, and post-fight coverage from tonight’s action.