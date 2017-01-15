UFC Fight Night 103 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Sunday, January 15th, 2016) will come in the form of UFC Fight Night 103. Headlining the card are Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Augusto Mendes vs. Frankie Saenz

Heavyweight: Oleksiy Oliynyk vs. Viktor Pesta

Lightweight: Alex White vs. Tony Martin

Lightweight: Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:15 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff

Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman

Light Heavyweight: Joachim Christensen vs. Bojan Mihajlovic

Heavyweight: Cyril Asker vs. Dmitry Smoliakov