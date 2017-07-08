UFC 213 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, July 8th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC 213. Headlining the card are Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk in a heavyweight closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Brian Camozzi vs. Chad Laprise is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Laprise stayed out of the clinch and he’s landed hard shots when he’s stepped in. But Camozzi matching him for volume. Laprise with a nice combo, but Camozzi comes back with a leg kick.In round 2, Camozzi not landing much clean, but Laprise isn’t landing many power head shots this round at all. Laprise trying to pressure late. Neither guy landing much clean at all. In round 3, Laprise marching forward with a combo as well as landed a quick couple shots, also caught one in return. He hurt Camozzi a strike to the liver then blitzed him with strikes to end the round.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Thiago Santos is next in a middleweight bout. In round 1, Santos thwarts a takedown try and briefly had Meerschaert in survival mode after landing some heavy punches. Meerschaert made a mistake clinging to the single leg. Meerschaert badly hurt, Santos lets him back up and then pokes him in the eye. Couple lefts from Santos puts Meerschaert on his back foot, but Meerschaert coming back foward then dedicated to making a scrap of this.In round 2, Meerschaert right into a double leg to start, but Santos just scrambles through it right back up. Santos dropping all kinds of hammers on Meerschaert right now. Meerschaert just trying to stay alive. Goddard steps in and it is all over!

Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Mein pressuring early. Hit a nice takedown, but Muhammad scrambling right back up. Muhammad with a takedown attempt and a hook off the break. In round 2, Mein has a cut over his left eye. The opens with an exchange of low kicks. A nice low kick from Mein answered with a slapping head kick from Muhammad. Muhammad with a kinda pointless slam that resulted in him losing position on Mein and let him back up. Mein starting to get outlanded in these exchanges when he isn’t throwing leg kicks. On the flip side, Muhammad was just staying busier, producing more offense moment to moment. Muhammad finally scored a takedown and keeps some positional control to end the round. In round 3, Muhammad getting reversed on an early takedown, but Mein can’t turn it into any offense. Muhammad pushing the clinch now. Muhammad with back control now. Muhammad working Mein in the clinch as Mein was finally able to get to his feet. Muhammad picked up the decision win.

Cody Stamann vs. Terrion Ware is next in a featherweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Stamann with a big speed advantage though. Big double leg puts Ware on his back. Ware worked his way up to his feet. In round 2, Stamann opening up with his kicking game then gets backed right into the cage. Nice knee inside from Stamann. Ware comes back with a big hook. A power double from Stamann and he’s right into Ware’s guard, but he’s been winning here. Ware scrambling up. Stamann trying to force him back down, but Ware with big knees in the clinch. Ware rallying and Staman cracks him with a big hook. Nice leg kick from Stamann, and then another power double near the end of the round. In round 3, they were talking trash throughout this entire round. Lovely left hook from Stamann. Ware landing more this round, but Stamann still landing good big shots.They had a wild exchange to end the fight. The judges gave the decision win to Stamann.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is James Bochnovic vs. Trevin Giles in a light heavyweight bout. In round 1, Giles was able to clinch with him up against the fence and score a takedown. He got in guard and worked him over with strikes. Giles hits the belly to back and lands some huge ground and pound. In round 2, Giles with a nice lead left hook and a crisp jab.Giles with a clubbing body hook and Bochnovic gives up the ride to Giles with a bad shot. Giles into mount and now on the back and lands some big shots to end the fight.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk

Welterweight: Chad Laprise def. Brian Camozzi via TKO (Punches), Round 3 – 1:27

Middleweight: Thiago Santos def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (strikes) at 2:04 of R2

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Jordan Mein via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Trevin Giles def. James Bochnovic via KO (Punches), Round 2 – 2:54