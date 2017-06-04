UFC 212 Bonuses: Holloway & Aldo Earn Much-Deserved ‘Fight Of The Night’

UFC 212 emanated from Jeunesse Arena tonight (Saturday, June 3, 2017) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main event featured the best featherweight of all time and two of the best strikers doing it today in Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. And the two featherweights took home Fight of the Night honors for their epic brawl.

Aldo got off to a good start, peppering the interim champion with multi-punch combinations and kicks. He took the first round and arguably won the second, as well. But the challenger turned things up in the third, smashing Aldo with punches and kicks. The Brazilian wilted under the relentless pressure and volume of the interim champion. The back-and-forth affair earned both men $50,000 Fight of the Night honors.

The first Performance of the Night bonus check went to co-main event winner Claudia Gadelha, who submitted Karolina Kowalkiewicz via Rear-Naked Choke. Gadelha ran roughshod over Kowalkiewicz, passed the guard, took the back, and wrapped up the neck of the Polish striker. She left $50,000 richer for her efforts.

The second Performance of the Night bonus check went to UFC newcomer Brian Kelleher, who submitted long-time veteran Iuri Alcantara via Guillotine Choke submission. The back-and-forth battle resulted in Iuri giving up his neck and Kelleher jumping on it. Shockingly, the American debutante elicited the tap, winning an extra $50,000 for his efforts.

