Woodley Reveals Why Conor McGregor Doesn’t Want PPV-Grossing Fighters On His Cards

Conor McGregor has found his way back into the headlines for everything but his MMA career, but even if he does make it back to the Octagon, there are apparently some stipulations he’s bringing with him.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says the 155-pound champ refuses to fight on a pay-per-view with any other high grossing fighters.

Woodley discussed the word on McGregor’s current relationship with the UFC to MMA Junkie Radio and the demands McGregor is now making as a multi-millionaire following his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August:

“From what I hear, if he’s on the card, he doesn’t want any pay-per-view grossing fighters on the card with him. Because he doesn’t want to feed us any more, which I can respect. The dude is the draw. You can hate all you want, but he’s the draw. He’s that dude right now.” “They’ve kind of opened up the door for Conor to do whatever the hell he wants to. He’s slapping commissioners and doing whatever he wants. The blueprint is kind of set for Conor to have his own set of rules, and then everybody else follows the old-school rules.” “The people that are going to watch me are going to watch Conor. There are people that watch Conor that might not watch me. So I can see where he’s coming from, in basically feeding us to get pay-per-view. I really don’t have an issue with that.”

McGregor hasn’t stepped foot in the Octagon since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap back in November 2016. The aforementioned Mayweather bout proved to be a massive financial windfall for the UFC champion, making his MMA return uncertain at best.

UFC President Dana White said recently that he wasn’t sure if or when McGregor will return, citing the money he had made from the Mayweather bout and the grueling lifestyle of a professional fighter.

In McGregor’s absence, Tony Ferguson is now interim lightweight champion, but there’s no guarantee McGregor’s potential comeback fight would be against him.