Tyron Woodley Goes Off On ‘Delusional’ Dana White

Tyron Woodley is not happy with UFC President Dana White after his recent comments.

For the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that “The Chosen One’s” next title defense could come against Nate Diaz at December 30’s UFC 219.

When White was asked about this at a recent media day, he claimed that one of the UFC’s lawyers, Hunter Campbell, who joined the company nine months ago, got carried away ‘playing matchmaker.’

Campbell has been involved in negotiating deals with some of the UFC’s biggest stars (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“One of our attorneys here started playing matchmaker and — he has a good rapport with the Diaz brothers — and he basically said [to Nate Diaz], ‘What if you could fight Tyron Woodley?’ Me and Sean (Shelby) were like, ‘How does he deserve to fight Tyron Woodley? There’s a f*cking list of guys that are waiting to fight Tyron Woodley and this dude’s gonna fight … what are you talking about?’ “So he kind of went off the reservation a little bit and started playing matchmaker. That’s why you started hearing Woodley saying, ‘I got offered a fight with Nate Diaz,’ and we’re like, ‘No, there was never a fight.’ So there was really never an offer for Woodley vs. Diaz. That’s not true. “ First of all, Woodley’s been talking about, ‘I need shoulder surgery. I need shoulder surgery,’ and then … ‘I’ll fight Nate Diaz’ and then starts calling him out and shit. It was a nightmare. None of that was true.”

Woodley reached out to MMA Fighting to respond to White’s comments, claiming that the UFC boss ‘constantly demotes’ him rather than do his job and help promote him: