TUF 25 Finale Weigh-In Results

TUF 25 Finale takes place on Friday, July 7, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass at 6PM/3PM ETPT and FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT. Six bouts will take place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 9PM/6PM ETPT.

The event will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and former WSOF Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje. Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout, Elias Theodorou vs. Brad Tavares in a middleweight bout, and Marcel Fortuna vs. Jordan Johnson in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for TUF 25 Finale on Thursday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 at 9PM/6PM ETPT)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje

The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Final: Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose

Light Heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Steve Bosse

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Brad Tavares

Light Heavyweight: Marcel Fortuna vs. Jordan Johnson

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT)

Tom Galicchio vs. James Krause

Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Middleweight: Ed Herman vs. C.B. Dollaway

Female Bantamweight: Jessica Eye vs. Aspen Ladd

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass at 6PM/3PM ETPT)

Featherweight: Gray Maynard vs. Teruto Ishihara

Strawweight: Juliana Lima vs. Tecia Torres