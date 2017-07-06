TUF 25 Finale Weigh-In Results

TUF 25 Finale takes place on Friday, July 7, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass at 6PM/3PM ETPT and FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT. Six bouts will take place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 9PM/6PM ETPT.
The event will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and former WSOF Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje. Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout, Elias Theodorou vs. Brad Tavares in a middleweight bout, and Marcel Fortuna vs. Jordan Johnson in a light heavyweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for TUF 25 Finale on Thursday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 at 9PM/6PM ETPT)
Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje
The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Final: Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor
Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose
Light Heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Steve Bosse
Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Brad Tavares
Light Heavyweight: Marcel Fortuna vs. Jordan Johnson
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT)
Tom Galicchio vs. James Krause
Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder
Middleweight: Ed Herman vs. C.B. Dollaway
Female Bantamweight: Jessica Eye vs. Aspen Ladd
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass at 6PM/3PM ETPT)
Featherweight: Gray Maynard vs. Teruto Ishihara
Strawweight: Juliana Lima vs. Tecia Torres