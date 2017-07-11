TUF 25 Finale Salaries: Justin Gaethje Makes Bank In UFC Debut

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the TUF 25 Finale salaries on Tuesday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

TUF 25 Finale took place on Friday, July 7, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass at 6PM/3PM ETPT and FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT. Six bouts took place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 9PM/6PM ETPT.

The event was headlined by a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and former WSOF Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje. Dhiego Lima vs. Jesse Taylor served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout, Elias Theodorou vs. Brad Tavares in a middleweight bout, and Marcel Fortuna vs. Jordan Johnson in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Justin Gaethje ($100,000 + $100,000 = $200,000) def. Michael Johnson ($47,000)

Jesse Taylor ($15,000 + $15,000 = $30,000) def. Dhiego Lima ($15,000)

Drakkar Klose ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Marc Diakiese ($24,000)

Jared Cannonier ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Nick Roehrick ($12,000)

Brad Tavares ($34,000 + $34,000 = $68,000) def. Elias Theodorou ($24,000)

Jordan Johnson ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Marcel Fortuna ($14,000)

Angela Hill ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Ashley Yoder ($12,000)

James Krause ($24,000 + $24,000 = $48,000) def. Tom Gillicchio ($10,000)

C.B. Dolloway ($43,000 + $43,000 = $86,000) def. Ed Herman ($54,000)

Tecia Torres ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Juliana Lima ($17,000)

Gray Maynard ($51,000 + $51,000 = $102,000) def. Teruto Ishihara ($21,000)