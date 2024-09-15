Watch: Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko Dance Together Backstage at UFC 306

To celebrate their success at UFC 306, newly crowned champions Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko rejoiced with some sick dance moves.

Merab Dvalishvili

The road to the title was long for ‘The Machine’. It took ten consecutive victories for Dvalishvili to finally earn his title shot against Sean O’Malley, and he did not squander his opportunity. The fierce Georgian fighter overwhelmed his opponent with pure tenacity and grit.

‘Suga’ could not keep up with Dvalishvili’s wrestling prowess, and eventually, the rounds started slipping away. The Georgian would amass an astonishing ten minutes of control time and even doubled O’Malley’s significant strike output. The judges would score the fight unanimously for Dvalishvili, and the young man would finally have his first UFC title.

Valentina Shevchenko

Shevchenko has finally recaptured her women’s UFC flyweight title from Alexa Grasso. Grasso defeated Shevchenko in early 2023 and fought the Russian to a draw in the rematch later that year. Now, Shevchenko has gold back around her waist after a terrific victory at UFC 306 and is ecstatic about it.

Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko celebrate their victories at UFC 306

The new champs are dancing the night away in Las Vegas 💃🏻 🕺🏽 #UFC306



pic.twitter.com/qxf2fpLV30 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 15, 2024

Backstage, Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko met up and had to celebrate with some dance moves. The vibes were on point, and you could tell both fighters were so overjoyed to have finally gotten that gold wrapped around their waist.

UFC 306

As far as the future goes, the road ahead for the newly crowned champions will be a challenging one. All eyes will be on them, and they have nothing left to strive for besides defending their thrones. Each challenger that they vanquish will just be replaced by more. It is a grueling job to capture a title, but an even more grueling one to defend it.

How long do you think that Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko will hold onto their new belts for?