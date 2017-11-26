TJ Dillashaw Issues Another Challenge To Demetrious Johnson

TJ Dillashaw was originally scheduled to challenge Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title at UFC 213 this past July, but “No Love” was forced to withdraw with a back injury. Dillashaw then began campaigning for a fight against flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson, and although the UFC was eager to book it, Johnson showed little interest in the fight.

Dillashaw then ended up taking on Garbrandt earlier this month at UFC 217 in New York City, knocking out his former teammate to once again reclaim bantamweight gold. After the bout, Dillashaw called out Johnson, making it clear that that’s the fight he wants next.

“Mighty Mouse” has remained relatively quiet since, and Dillashaw issued him another challenge in a recent interview with TMZ:

“Don’t be scared, man. Let’s get this done.” Dillashaw said. “This is the fight that makes sense for you and me. This is the fight that the fans want to see. This is the fight I want to see. Not sure if you want to see it, but man up and let’s do it.”

Johnson, one of the very best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, recently submitted Ray Borg at UFC 215 in September to set the all-time record for most consecutive title defenses made by a UFC champion, surpassing the legendary Anderson Silva.

Dillashaw, on the other hand, has now won three fights in a row since losing to Dominick Cruz in January 2016.

From a stylistic standpoint, the fight is certainly an intriguing one, and it’s undoubtedly the most lucrative option for “Mighty Mouse”.

Would you like to see the two do battle?