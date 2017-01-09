Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence On Social Media

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is coming off of her second ever loss in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), as she was finished by current women’s 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds at UFC 207 last month (Friday, December 30, 2016).

Since the loss Rousey has been rather silent on social media, but that all changed earlier today (Monday, January 9, 2017) when Rousey took to Instagram to post a quote by author JK Rowling, which indicated ‘Rowdy’ may be preparing to rebuild herself after hitting rock bottom:

The quote can be taken many ways, as it has greatly been speculated that Rousey may in fact retire from Octagon competition after suffering yet another lopsided loss. One other interpretation could be that Rousey is rebuilding her fighting career, which could indicate a change in training camps.

Rousey has long been coached by Glendale Fight Club head-coach Edmond Tarverdyan, who has taken quite a bit of criticism for Rousey’s last two defeats. Both losses come at the hands of two far superior strikers, in the forms of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Holm shook up the MMA world by handing Rousey her first professional defeat via head-kick knockout in the main event of UFC 193 back in November of 2015. Following the loss Rousey would go into a great state of depression, not talking to media for a lengthy period of time before making her return against Nunes over a year later.

What do you think Rousey means by ‘rebuild’? Could her fight career be coming to an end? Or is ‘Rowdy’ now willing to make the jump to a different training camp?