Robert Whittaker vs. Luke Rockhold Confirmed For UFC 221

Earlier tonight (Dec. 7, 2017), the UFC confirmed that Georges St. Pierre had officially vacated the middleweight title he won just over a month ago via third-round submission over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 in New York City.

The promotion also confirmed that Robert Whittaker has been elevated from interim champion to undisputed champion and that he’ll defend that title against ex-champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 on Feb. 11 in his home country of Australia:

Whittaker is currently riding an incredible eight-fight winning streak that includes four knockouts. He’s beaten top contenders Derek Brunson and Ronaldo Souza, and most recently defeated Yoel Romero at UFC 213 this past July in a five-round fight that made him the interim champion.

Rockhold, on the other hand, surrendered his title in shocking fashion to Bisping at UFC 199 in June 2016. Due to injuries, he then took some time off, but he returned this past September to stop former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) two-division champion David Branch.

