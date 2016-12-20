Report: Alistair Overeem & Mark Hunt Verbally Agree To Bout

It looks as if a pivotal heavyweight bout could be headed towards March 4’s UFC 209, which is slated to go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, No. 3-ranked Alistair “The Reem” Overeem and No. 7-ranked Mark “The Super Samoan” Hunt have verbally agreed to terms regarding a bout for this event, which would serve as a rematch of their 2008 fight:

BREAKING: Verbal agreements in place for Mark Hunt vs. Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vegas, per UFC. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 21, 2016



Overeem is coming off of a stoppage loss to reigning champion Stipe Miocic last September at UFC 203. Prior to that he had been riding an impressive four fight win streak that included victories over former champions Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski as well as Stefan Struve and Roy Nelson.

Hunt, on the other hand, has been dealing with a more complicated situation. He most recently competed at July 9’s UFC 200 where he dropped a decision loss to Brock Lesnar, although it has since been changed to a no contest due to Lesnar failing multiple drug tests. “The Super Samoan” didn’t take Lesnar failing his tests particularly well and he has lashed out on the UFC multiple times over the last few months.

In fact, he asked for a specific clause in his contract regarding opponents potentially failing drug tests, although as Okamoto noted, it’s unclear if the UFC has adhered to his requests:

As of last week Hunt was still asking for clause in future fight contracts re: drug testing penalties. Don’t know exact details on that yet. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 21, 2016



