Rep: Cyborg Failed Test ‘Not For A Steroid’

Earlier today (Dec. 22, 2016), it was announced that the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) had informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a possible anti-doping violation. The UFC quickly released a statement on the news, although the promotion did not say exactly what substance Justino tested positive for.

The Brazilian’s team, however, is claiming that the failed test was ‘not for a steroid’:

“Not for a steroid, and she has a prescription as part of the post fight therapy she’s been receiving due to the severe weight cut,” Justino rep Ray Elbe wrote on the popular MMA message board The Underground (Via MMAJunkie). “This has been known for a few days, and Cris’ doctor has been in direct contact with USADA turning over all the necessary patient files to document the reasons Cris needs the medication.”

It appears as if Elbe is relating the failed test to the brutal weight cut “Cyborg” puts herself through to get down to the 140-pound limit, where she has fought at in her last two UFC appearances:

“Cris had issues with her kidneys and blood pressure, and that’s part of a prescription she’s been seeking for therapy,” Elbe wrote. “Cris doctor works with several Olympic and UFC athletes who are also under USADA testing and this was part of the treatment given to her the Monday after the weigh-ins.” “Cris has not misused the prescription and has been assisting USADA with every request. I’m not a doctor, and so I don’t know the specifics of the prescription and the treatment purpose of each ingredient, but this treatment process is the reason Cris turned down a fight Feb. 11, as her doctor said the three cuts in eight months were damaging her body.” “I suspect her doctor (will) speak to the media about the specifics eventually.”

As far as turning down fights goes, it was reported recently that “Cyborg” had turned down multiple fights for the UFC’s inaugural 145-pound championship, which will be on the line when Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie fight in February.

Elbe also admitted that Justino will likely receive a ‘penalty’ no matter the situation:

“It’s really a shame,” Elbe wrote. “Cris will inevitably receive some penalty from this. She needed the medicine to recover from the weight cut. People slammed her for not fighting Feb. 11, but she was recovering from the extreme weight cut and was in treatment. Her doctor told her the three cuts in eight months were becoming dangerous.”

Stay tuned to LowKickMMA as more details on the matter unfold.