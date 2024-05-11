Esteban Ribovics scores insane 37-Second head kick KO against Terrance McKinney – UFC St. Louis Highlights
Somebody get Esteban Ribovics his $50,000 bonus.
Coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kamuela Kirk in July, ‘El Gringo’ was looking for his second-straight win inside the Octagon against lightweight knockout artist Terrance McKinney at UFC St. Louis on Saturday night.
Things started hot with Ribovics putting pressure on ‘T-Wrecks’ early. Pushing the pace and backing McKinney up against the cage, Ribovics threw a right hand immediately followed by a right head kick that caught his opponent and immediately brought an end to the bout a mere 37 seconds in.
Official Result: Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney via KO (head kick) at 0:37 of Round 1.
Ribovics now has seven finishes in the first round, four of them coming in 40 seconds or less. He moves to 2-1 under the UFC banner, and 13-1 overall in his mixed martial arts career.