Renato Moicano Outpoints Jeremy Stephens In Close Call

Jeremy Stephens (25-14) couldn’t pull off a win against Renato Moicano (11-0-1).

The main card of the UFC on FOX 24 event began with a bout in the featherweight division. Stephens clashed with Moicano inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two got started trading leg kicks. Moicano went for a spinning back kick, but it was blocked. Stephens blocked a high kick, but was kept on his toes with leg kicks. A right hand found the mark for Moicano. As Moicano was backing up, Stephens landed a right hand. Moicano kept attacking the legs of his opponent and then scored a takedown. Stephens went for the arm as time expired.

At the start of the second stanza, “Lil Heathen” got hit with another leg kick. He went for a takedown himself, but wouldn’t get it. A right hand over the top connected for Moicano. More leg kicks were there for Moicano. Stephens started throwing more leg kicks of his own. A right hand landed for Stephens. “Lil Heathen” had Moicano backing up in round two.

Stephens opened the final frame with a leg kick. The two swung leather early. Moicano pushed his opponent against the fence and secured a takedown. Stephens was able to get back to his feet. A body kick was there for Moicano. Blood trickled down the nose of “Lil Heathen.” Stephens went for an uppercut, but missed. Moicano landed a combination. A leg kick was there for Stephens, but he ate a counter punch. The two exchanged strikes to end the fight.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Moicano.

Final Result: Renato Moicano def. Jeremy Stephens via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)