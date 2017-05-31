Quote: Jose Aldo’s Legacy Will Always Be Tarnished By Conor McGregor

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is gearing up to defend his 145-pound title against surging contender Max Holloway in the main event of this weekend’s (June 3, 2017) UFC 212 from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Aldo, a man considered to be amongst the very best fighters of all-time, is coming off of a dominant decision victory over Frankie Edgar last July, but prior to that he was famously knocked out by Conor McGregor in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 in Dec. 2015. “Scarface” recently said that McGregor will never accept a rematch with him, but that doesn’t stop the questions regarding the Irishman from surfacing.

In fact, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently said that Aldo’s legacy will always be ‘tarnished’ by his fight with the “Notorious” one:

“Aldo’s legacy and his reign is always gonna be tarnished by that 13 seconds against McGregor,” Rogan said on his podcast. “Which is so crazy because you take away that fight and he’s got one brutal war with Chad Mendes where he got rocked and stunned, which is a tough fight – the second one – great fight. And those are the only hard moments he’s had inside the octagon other than maybe round five against Ricardo Lamas. Lamas had him down and was doing a little bit of ground and pound in the fifth round and that was Aldo was too drained making that weight, but he’s smaller now. He generally looks smaller. He definitely chose to slim down because he was having unbelievably brutal weight cuts early in his career. He was just too big for the weight class so he just chose to slim his body down.”

With McGregor now holding the lightweight title and campaigning for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, Aldo is atop the 145-pound division once again and ready to start his second title reign.

Do you agree with Rogan’s comments or will Aldo have the chance to erase that memory?