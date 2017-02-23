Quote: Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Would Be Biggest Fight In UFC History

Finally, a deal between the UFC and former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre has been made that will see “GSP” return to the world famous octagon. Although no opponent for St-Pierre has been announced just yet, his head coach Firas Zahabi says the “ideal scenario” for him would be for St-Pierre to return against either UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping or UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. According to UFC commentator and former fighter Kenny Florian, a fight between McGregor and St-Pierre would be the biggest money fight the promotion can book right now. Florian spoke about the possible matchup on his Anik and Florian Podcast.

“Without a doubt, that’s the biggest fight in UFC history right there,” Florian said. “You look at Georges St-Pierre and what he brings to the table. He was pretty consistent at around one million pay-per-view buys is what I was hearing. And we know what Conor McGregor is bringing in, he’s past that right now. Imagine a 2 million buy pay-per-view in the UFC between those two. I think that’s a very realistic thing. And with the way the UFC has been doing things, they haven’t been waiting around. They have been trying to go for the big game kill right away. They been trying to put together the biggest fights they can, as quickly as possible. That might be the fight. I would love to see it. “It’s a fascinating fight. I don’t know if we are going see it right off the bat, but we just might. That might be a nice consolation prize for Conor McGregor if he can’t get Mayweather.”

With what Florian stated, it may be one of the main reasons that the UFC refuses to allow that boxing match to get made. While Mayweather vs. McGregor would draw some major PPV (pay-per-view) numbers, the question is how big of a cut of the revenue will Mayweather demand and how much would the UFC get. McGregor no doubt wants to fight the boxing legend, but the promotion giving him an MMA legend like St-Pierre might just be enough to keep the Irishman happy.