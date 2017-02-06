Quote: Conor McGregor Has All The Tools To KO Mayweather Early

Conor McGregor can knock out Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match. That is according to at least on respected mixed martial arts (MMA) coach who has witnessed McGregor’s work first-hand.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez’s head-coach, Mark Henry, recently spoke to Chisanga Malata of The Daily Star UK and stated that he believes ‘The Notorious One’ has all the attributes to get ‘Money’ out of the ring early if the two men met in a boxing superfight. McGregor knocked out Henry’s pupil, Alvarez, in the second round of their title bout at UFC 205 this past November, to become the first dual-weight champion in UFC history.

After having seen what McGregor’s ‘unbelievable’ striking ability can do, Henry is convinced the Irish knockout artist can finish Mayweather in his own backyard within the first three or four rounds:

“All credit to Conor that he hit him from the beginning early and rocked him,” Henry said. “It’s like I said, the swing that he has is unbelievable.” “I think he would have the possibility of knocking out Mayweather. He’s way bigger than Mayweather too. Boxers only cut about ten pounds, whereas Conor probably walks around at 173lbs. So he’s also a lot bigger than Mayweather too. I even think he has a chance of knocking out Mayweather if it was in the first three to four rounds. After that, I’d definitely give the edge to Mayweather.”

McGregor’s only prior boxing experience comes at the amateur level, however, he continues to pursue the big money fight with Mayweather by obtaining his boxing license in the state of California, with Nevada now in his sights next:

“You know Conor, his defence isn’t as good as Mayweather. But Conor’s speed, power, and precision is unbelievable,” he said. “After watching that fight, I’d even give a possible chance of knocking out Mayweather early. I don’t think it’d go his way, but I definitely give him the chance of a KO because his power isn’t something I’ve seen (before).”

Do you agree with Henry? Does ‘The Notorious One’ really stand a chance against Mayweather inside the squared circle?