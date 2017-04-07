Pearl Gonzalez Back On UFC 210 After Breast Implant Mixup

Pearl Gonzalez is back on UFC 210.

New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) officials had removed the debuting strawweight Gonzalez from her main card bout opposite Cynthia Calvillo at tomorrow night’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from Buffalo because she has breast implants, but The Fight Network’s John Pollock was recently provided a statement by the commission clarifying that Gonzalez had been allowed back on after further considerations:

Here is a statement I was provided by the NYSAC regarding Pearl Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/AaY6OlBOgG — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 7, 2017

It’s a somewhat surprising breath of fresh air for a card that badly needs it after the light heavyweight championship main event was nearly axed from the pay-per-view (PPV) after 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier nearly missed weight only to return in a matter of two minutes to weigh in right at the divisional title limit.

As for Gonzalez, the overarching opinion in the mixed martial arts community was that her removal was an extremely short-sighted one, especially considering she had been allowed to take part in all pre-fight media events, had passed all medicals, and had even weighed in at the strawweight non-title fight limit of 116 pounds.

Add that to the fact that women like Miesha Tate had already fought an MMA bout in the state while having breast implants, and there was really no legit reason to prevent Gonzalez from making her UFC debut.

So Gonzalez has thankfully gotten past the NYSAC’s holdups. Now all she has to do is deal with touted prospect Calvillo tomorrow night.