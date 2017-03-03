Michael Bisping Goes Off On GSP At Expletive-Filled Presser

Georges St-Pierre will make his Octagon return against Michael Bisping, and we got a little taste of what to expect earlier today (Fri. March 3, 2017) during their press conference.

The conference opened up with St-Pierre and UFC President Dana White on stage, while UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, channeling his inner Conor McGregor, was running late. St-Pierre got the opportunity to answer a few questions on his own during Bisping’s absence, however, while in the middle of answering a question regarding what he feels is next for him after the Bisping fight, ‘The Count’ brashly interrupted his Canadian counterpart:

“Who gives a fu*k? Nobody gives a fu*k Georges,” Bisping interrupted. “Everybody, I’m sorry I’m late. Dana, my apologies. Georges, my apologies.” “I think Vegas got the best out of you, unfortunately,” St-Pierre said. “Yeah it doesn’t matter because I’m gonna get the fu*king best out of you, so shut the fu*k up, Bisping responded. “You’re talking about being a fu*king welterweight, you are a welterweight. I’m a middleweight. I cut weight to fuc*ing square up against you. Stand up. Stand up and look at the size of me and the size of you. Go back to fu*king Canada.” “That’s all you have on me,” St-Pierre said. “No it’s not, pal. Height, reach, good looks, fu*king accents, the jab, the punch, the kick, everything,” Bisping said. “Georges, listen, while you were away because you were so scared of everyone taking steroids, I was man enough to still be fighting those guys. You went away and went and fu*king chased aliens, I don’t know what you did. Nobody gives a fu*k where you were or what you did. You’re coming back, the sport is a different place, game over.” “I think you should shut up, you’re embarassing yourself right now,” said St-Pierre. “Are you still drunk? What is going on with him? Your voice is kind of – what is happening with you? My god. Are you healthy? Are you okay?” “I’ll go out on an all night fu*king bender and still beat you pal. I’ll fu*king – I won’t even train. Look at the state you’re in, you old fu*king midget,” Bisping said.

St-Pierre was then asked about the Under Armour – Reebok issue that subsequently held up negotiations for his Octagon return. The Canadian stated that the deal will be something similar to Tom Brady’s in the NFL, where the New England Patriots quarterback wears Under Armour while the NFL is sponsored by Nike.

Bisping would respond by claiming ‘real fighters’ don’t worry about things such as sponsorships, and he’s never used sponsors as an excuse not to fight:

“If you’re a real fighter, you don’t give a fu*k about Under Armour, or this or that,” said Bisping. “I’ve been in the same place the entire time, fighting the best in the world. Simple as that. I don’t need sponsors as an excuse not to fight. I fight all the time, that’s what I do, I’m a fighter. That’s why I have the fu*king belt Georges. Hey Georges, where’s your belt? Where’s your fu*king belt? You don’t have one. The sport moved on buddy. The sport moved on.”

The former welterweight champ was asked if he is disappointed about not getting the opportunity to make his triumphant return in front of his native crowd in Canada, to which he stated that he doesn’t care where the fight happens, he just wants to get his hands on ‘that drunk man’ Bisping. Bisping would respond by claiming he was ready to fight right then and there, sparking another back-and-forth between the two:

“I don’t care where the Octagon is set, I’m here to do a job, and that’s to beat up that drunk man right there,” St-Pierre said.

“Wow, wow, wow. Why is everything on me being fu*king drunk? I’ve been drunk throughout my entire fu*king career,” Bisping said. “Dana will testify to that. Why does that make this fight any different? Why does that matter? I’m English. I’m in fu*king Vegas, I haven’t got to fight. Hey, when is the fight Georges? When do you want to fight? Cause I’ll fight right now. I’ll fight right now mutha fu*ker. That’s the difference between you and me -” “You don’t scare me one bit,” St-Pierre interrupted. “I’m not trying to scare you you fu*king pu**y bit*h,” Bisping responded. “I’m not trying to scare you. I’m a real fighter. You’re an athlete and good for you. You’re a very good athlete. But you’re an athlete and I’m a fighter. Fact.” “I just wish Michael Bisping would’ve have come out with a different song than all the other people I’ve fought,” St-Pierre responded. “‘Oh you’re just an athlete, you’re not a fighter.’ Blah blah blah. My journey in mixed martial arts is more than legend. I’ve been through incredible obstacles. I’ve fought guys and had to come back. Carlos Condit, and everybody. I fought Hendricks, BJ Penn, and I showed true heart, that’s why I’m here today. I’m not an easy target and my journey is honorable.” “You’re talking about beating BJ Penn, a featherweight,” Bisping said. “I’m a middleweight. I’m a legit middleweight, I used to fight at light heavyweight, I was 15-0 at light heavyweight pal. You are a very good fighter Georges, I respect you very very much but there is a reason they have weight classes. It’s a simple as that. I respect you coming back, but I know why you picked me, you think I’m an easy fight. Just like Anderson Silva did, just like Luke Rockhold did when I knocked him out in the first round. Just like everybody does. And time and time again I prove them wrong. So this is the guy, greatest of all time, didn’t want to face Anderson when he was the man. But he comes out of retirement to face me, yeah. Real good fighter.”

It wasn’t all bad-blood during the verbal exchanges, however, as Bisping actually thanked the former 170-pound king for the ‘easy payday’ he’s going to receive when the two lock horns inside the Octagon:

“I respect Georges, I respect everything he’s done inside the Octagon,” Bisping said. “He’s a fantastic mixed martial artists, he’s a fantastic athlete. I think this is gonna get a lot of interest of course because Georges is a big big star in the UFC. So of course I wanted to fight the guy. So yeah, everybody is excited. It’s an easy payday. Let’s cut the bullsh*t, it’s an easy payday. So thank you very much Georges.”

‘The Count’ would then go on to claim that the only reason St-Pierre chose him to fight upon his return is because he believes he is an easy fight. St-Pierre says that couldn’t be farther from the truth, as he respects Bisping’s ability to overcome adversity time after time again in his fights:

“He thinks I’m an easier fight, let’s be honest,” Bisping said. “He’s going for the easy pickings. You want a welterweight but you’re going to step up a weight class because he looks like a legend. No. Because he’s a pu**y. He wants an easier fight. Guess what, fu*king gonna find out you’re wrong pal. You’re wrong.” “He’s wrong on that,” St-Pierre responded. “I would say there are different kinds of fighters. There are fighters who rely only – purely on their talent. They fight in a really elegant way. But most of these guys sometimes when they fight, when they get cracked they go down and so it opens the floodgates and they never come back. Michael is a different kind of fighter. He’s a fighter that doesn’t only rely on his talent, he’s a hard-worker, he’s a grinder. And I admire that. Outside of his attitude I admire his work ethic. No matter what you throw at him he’s gonna come back. He’s been put down before but he always comes up, he always came back. No matter what obstacle I throw at him he’s gonna cross it. So I’m gonna try and put him out of order during the fight and I’m aware of it.”

No official date has been given for the middleweight title meeting between Bisping and St-Pierre, but Dana White stated that he’s aiming to have the pair throw down during International Fight Week.

You can check out the press conference between St-Pierre and Bisping here: