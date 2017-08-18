McGregor Claps Back At ‘Conor McGregor Challenge’ Haters

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has always used unconventional training methods.

While MMA fans have known this for quite a while, boxing fans and pundits have been scratching their collective heads after watching McGregor’s media workout last week.

During the workout, McGregor was seen moving his arms and shoulders side-to-side in an unorthodox movement not unlike the “billionaire strut” he used prior to his title-sealing UFC 204 finish of Eddie Alvarez, only more pronounced. Many in the boxing world failed to see the benefit of the movement, however, and began mocking McGregor online in what was jokingly dubbed ‘The Conor McGregor Challenge.’

As more and more fan videos circulate that seem to spoof the Irishman’s unusual movements, McGregor appears to be taking it in stride, well as much as he possibly can at least. The UFC champ spoke up about the videos during a media conference call this week, believing it was all in good fun, and those who attempted it were ‘too stiff’ to do it right anyway:

“I’ve seen some videos. It is what it is. It’s lighthearted, I don’t take it personal. If anything, I see stiffness in every single one of them. You must have the limbs free. The shoulders must be disconnected. You must have the ability to disconnect your shoulders and re-connect it at the point of impact. “With that skillset is how you can change a jab to a hook in the blink of an eye. Or a jab to an uppercut in the blink of an eye. It’s the same thing with the hip flexors for kicks.”

McGregor is hardly one to let what other people think about him get to him, as he’s overcome every obstacle he’s been faced with in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in the face of doubters. He’s taking on a challenge of a different kind in all-time great undefeated boxer Mayweather in a different sport he’s never competed in, at least not professionally.

Will McGregor’s unorthodox training and movement help him against Floyd Mayweather?