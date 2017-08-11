Mayweather Trainer: We Don’t Think McGregor Can Go More Than Four Rounds

Conor McGregor has predicted that he’ll finish Floyd Mayweather within four rounds when they meet on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Team Mayweather, however, doesn’t seem to believe that the “Notorious” one will be able to fight for more than four rounds:

“We’re going to fight him,” Nate Jones, assistant trainer of Floyd Mayweather, told the Los Angeles Times. “… We know this is something new for him. So, Floyd’s going to turn the gas on early. We’re going to fight him. We don’t think he can go past four rounds. So we’ll burn the gas out of him (early), make it a tough fight for him, let him see some things he’s never … hit him with some good body shots. “I don’t want to give the whole game plan, but we got some things different.”

In addition to pushing the pace, Jones expects Mayweather’s ‘head movement’ and ‘relaxation’ to ‘confuse’ McGregor inside the squared circle:

“His head movement is going to confuse McGregor,” Jones said. “His relaxation is going to confuse him. Making him fight at a high rate early is going to surprise him. We’re not going to box him; we’re going to fight him. “We know we’re going to get his tank blown early. We’re going to let him see things, show him all that stuff early. Let him see what he’s been dealing with, make him more confused. Because he’s new to this, and he ain’t ready for this.”

It’s obvious that both men are confident, but many are giving McGregor a slim chance to come out on top given the fact that Mayweather is an undefeated former five-division world champion. It is important to note, however, that “Money” hasn’t competed in nearly two years, as his last victory came over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015.

McGregor, on the other hand, has never competed in a professional boxing match. He last fought in the Octagon, however, this past November, at UFC 205 knocking out Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC lightweight champion.

Do you agree with Jones’ comments?