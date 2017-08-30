Floyd Mayweather Tells McGregor To Stick To MMA

Conor McGregor may have a future in boxing, but Floyd Mayweather believes the Irishman should stay put inside the Octagon.

McGregor and Mayweather went head-to-head in the appropriately named “Money Fight” from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend (Sat. August 26, 2017). The bout was scheduled to go 12 three minute rounds at 154 pounds while each competitor wore eight ounce gloves. While McGregor seemed to come out and win the early rounds of the contest, “The Notorious One” fatigued late in the fight and the bout was stopped after McGregor absorbed a series of unanswered blows.

While many tipped their hat to the 155-pound champ for lasting 10 rounds with, arguably, the greatest boxer of all time, a debate still rolls on as to whether or not the MMA mega-star has a future inside the squared circle. FightHype recently caught up with “Money” to get his thoughts on if McGregor should try and keep fighting in boxing, to which “50-0” himself admitted that the Irishman should instead demand bigger paydays from the UFC (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“No,” Mayweather said. “Because he’s going to be in demand for all these heavy paydays in the UFC.”

It’s not yet known what McGregor’s next move will be, however, he has expressed interest in returning to boxing if the opportunity presents itself. An interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee is set to go down at UFC 216, which would ideally give McGregor his next opponent to defend his lightweight title. The possibility of an trilogy fight against Nate Diaz also still lingers as each man holds a win over the other.

Regardless of what “Mystic Mac” decides to do next, one thing can be for sure – it will be big.