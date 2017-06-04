Max Holloway Is Down For ‘Awesome’ Match-Up With Frankie Edgar

Max Holloway is the undisputed featherweight champion of the world.

“Blessed” shocked a lot of people with his third round knockout win over Jose Aldo last night (Sat. June 3, 2017) in Brazil, but he’s ready to take on all comers after solidifying himself as the baddest 145-pound man on the planet. One man who may be next in line for Holloway’s throne is former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar.

Edgar comes off of a great TKO win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211 last month and is looking for his third shot at featherweight gold. The match-up would be an interesting one for both men, given that Holloway is a phenomenal striker with proven submission ability, and Edgar is a gritty wrestler who will punish any man laying underneath him.

If Edgar is in fact the man next up to challenge for his title, the 25-year-old Hawaiian gladly welcomes the challenge (quotes via FOX Sports):

“Me and Frankie [Edgar], that sounds awesome,” Holloway said at the UFC 212 post-fight press conference. “Everybody keeps saying I didn’t fight people. Aldo was saying I didn’t fight people and Frankie is a former champ. “I’ve got two former champs under my belt. It’d be nice adding another one under my belt. We’ll see what happens.”

A match-up between Edgar and Holloway would certainly be a big affair for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, but Holloway has a way to make it even bigger – defending his title against “The Answer” in his hometown of Hawaii: