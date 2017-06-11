Mark Hunt Stops Exhausted Derrick Lewis, ‘The Black Beast’ Says He’s Likely Done

Derrick Lewis (18-5, 1 NC) faded and it cost him against Mark Hunt (13-11-1, 1 NC).

Front and center as the UFC Fight Night 110 headliner was a heavyweight clash. Heavy hitters Lewis and Hunt engage in a “swangin and bangin” contest inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Both men respected each other’s power at the beginning of the fight. Lewis tried to keep Hunt guessing by feinting kicks. He connected with a leg kick. Hunt fired the first punch with bad intention. Hunt blocked two high kicks from Lewis. “Super Samoan” checked a leg kick and that made “The Black Beast” hesitate.

An uppercut from Lewis was blocked. He landed a body kick. Lewis tied up Hunt, but his takedown attempt went nowhere. A right hand backed Hunt up, who had a cut on his forehead. Lewis stuck in a jab. Hunt fired a leg kick. The horn sounded later on.

At the start of the second stanza, Lewis threw out a jumping high kick. He landed a body kick. “The Black Beast” had a hook ducked. A switch knee to the body was there for Lewis. Hunt pushed forward. He landed two kicks to the thigh. Time was called for an accidental eye poke on Hunt. Lewis was warned and the fight resumed.

“Super Samoan” blocked a jumping switch kick. Lewis backed Hunt up with a right hand. A jab connected for “The Black Beast.” A knee to the body was there for Lewis. Hunt pressed forward and sensed Lewis was hurt from a counter elbow. He threw some strikes, but Lewis swung back. A right hand landed for Lewis. The round came to an end with both men swinging.

The third round was underway. A head kick was blocked by Hunt. Lewis ducked a hook and swung, but missed an uppercut. Lewis swung wild and Hunt tried egging him on. A leg kick landed for Hunt followed by a jab. Lewis went for a takedown, but nothing doing. Hunt went for an overhand right, but it was blocked. Hunt landed a kick to the body. The round later ended.

Round four began and Hunt landed a leg kick. Lewis kept backing up with his hands down. A right hand had Lewis on wobbly legs momentarily. Lewis landed a right hand of his own. A jab was there for Hunt. He dug at his opponent’s body. A right hand from Hunt once again wobbled Lewis. “The Black Beast” tried a flying knee. Hunt capitalized on his opponent with shots and referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight.

After the fight, Lewis said he didn’t want to put his family through emotional stress anymore due to his fighting career. He went on to say he’s most likely done competing.

Final Result: Mark Hunt def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (Strikes) – R4, 3:51