Former UFC title challenger and longtime color commentator Kenny Florian may have retired from MMA back in 2011, but the Ultimate Fighter season one veteran has continued to compete at jiu-jitsu tournaments ever since.

Florian took on Vitor Ribeiro at the Abu Dhabi World Championship over the weekend, and the result was not in the former UFC fighters’ favor.

“Shaolin” Ribeiro managed to choke the 40-year-old with a clock choke after a spirited effort by Florian. The Brazilian used his right hip to control the former UFC contender, and ultimately used his forearm to choke Florian’s throat after nearly five minutes of action.

The choke was so slick and quickly applied that many in attendance and those watching via stream were unaware that Florian had been choked unconscious. Prior to the choke, Florian managed to stifle the Brazilian with an effective De La Riva guard and the match was indeed a close one up until the finish.

Ribeiro himself competed in MMA as well, and has not fought professionally since a 2010 loss to Justin Wilcox under the Strikeforce banner. The Brazilian compiled a 20-5 record in mixed martial arts, with 14 of those victories coming by way of submission or (technical) knockout.

K-Flo retired from the sport after a tough decision loss to then-undisputed featherweight champion Jose Aldo back at UFC 136. Florian has remained a popular figure within the promotion and frequently acts as color commentator during UFC events on FOX and FS1.

“Shaolin” has also retired from active competition in mixed martial arts, and runs his own Jiu-Jitsu school in New York City.