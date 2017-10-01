Justin Gaethje & Tony Ferguson Exchange Shots On Social Media

The UFC lightweight division is in limbo right now, but it may be changing soon with the return of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor looming in the distance. Title contenders such as Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Justin Gaethje are making the division a little chippy as they are all jockeying for position one way or another.

In regards to Ferguson, his quickest chance to lock down a bout with McGregor is to defeat Lee at UFC 216 later this month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and claim the interim lightweight title. On the flip side, Gaethje’s quickest opportunity to earn a title shot is to defeat former champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 218 in December then call for a #1 contender’s bout.

Recently, Ferguson and Gaethje had some heated words on social media despite the fact that they are currently on different paths towards UFC gold. A simple poll is what kicked off the shots being exchanged. Gaethje referenced the ankle pick threat “El Cucuy” threw Fabricio Werdum’s way during a UFC 216 media lunch altercation.

I would break his fucken legs ???? — Justin Gaethje ???????? (@Justin_Gaethje) September 29, 2017

This was when Ferguson wasted little time responding and offering his own smack talk.

"Go For It…" I'll End Your Career You Fake Fucker. Quit Tryin' To Be Relevant. More Respect For The Up & Coming Fighters Being Real. https://t.co/EDVI4ASlXD — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 30, 2017

Fight fans love bad blood between fighters, and we just got it. Their efforts to grab the spotlight are sure to ramp up now that the UFC lightweight champion is back in town. Just like McGregor, Ferguson and Gaethje are two confident alpha males who have produced as of the late inside of the Octagon.

Despite that fact that we are in the entertainment era of the UFC, at the end of the day, winning fights and performing well will always outweigh trash talking. Doing trash talk only builds the intrigue fight fans will have for Ferguson’s upcoming battle with Lee at UFC 216 as well as Gaethje’s Fight of the Night favorite against Alvarez in December.